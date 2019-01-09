PODCAST: Coaches, QBs and rumors changing by the minute
There are so many things floating out there we had to address them all. And many of them could change by the time you listen to this podcast. This week's Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 deals with Alex Grinch and the hiring of his staff. What are the names to know? Are reports about some coaches meaningless right now? And what coaches could return? Is it more than originally thought? We also talk about Kyler Murray to the NFL, or is it college? Or is it just baseball? It was also a big recruiting weekend and the dead period is almost over. What did Josh learn from the All American Bowl in San Antonio and what's left on the recruiting trail before signing day? We break it all down as well as who else could declare early for the NFL. Wow! It's a lot to take in.
The full rundown follows below:
OPEN - Alex Grinch's latest hiring information. Is Brian Odom really out?
0:09:00 - Kerry Cooks' situation right now
0:12:00 - A public service message about who should be listening to our podcasts
0:21:25 - Kyler Murray's options moving forward
0:39:00 - The Alex Grinch hiring timeline revealed
0:47:15 - Kliff Kingsbury in the NFL could have an impact on OU's hires?
0:54:30 - Jadon Haselwood finally put to bed this weekend and All-American Bowl breakdown1:05:30 - Back to defensive hires. Roy Manning? Zac Spavital?
1:08:53 - What's ahead for the Sooners in recruiting before the final signing day. Numbers, who they looking at?
1:14:00 - Another public service announcement about discussing sensitive info on the pod versus releasing tidbits on the Crimson Corner
1:16:40 - Where is the 2020 class this time of year compared to the 2019 class which ended up gangbusters?
1:26:55 - Our weekly OU hoops talk with Bob Przybylo
1:29:40 - Bobby Evans' NFL decision