SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

There are so many things floating out there we had to address them all. And many of them could change by the time you listen to this podcast. This week's Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 deals with Alex Grinch and the hiring of his staff. What are the names to know? Are reports about some coaches meaningless right now? And what coaches could return? Is it more than originally thought? We also talk about Kyler Murray to the NFL, or is it college? Or is it just baseball? It was also a big recruiting weekend and the dead period is almost over. What did Josh learn from the All American Bowl in San Antonio and what's left on the recruiting trail before signing day? We break it all down as well as who else could declare early for the NFL. Wow! It's a lot to take in.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: