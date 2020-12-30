SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Cotton Bowl Preview version of the Unofficial 40 is here. And we start out with the news that Jadon Haselwood will not be a part of the festivities. What the hell? We breakdown what we know about the situation. How will all the opt outs for Florida affect Heisman finalist Kyle Trask? How much does Lincoln Riley need a big win against the SEC? We also breakdown what players might be playing their last game at OU and how this game could impact the commitment of Tristan Leigh. Josh joins the pod to talk about what went down with Camar Wheaton and where the Sooners go now. Get ready for some football with us won't you?

