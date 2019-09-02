SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Game number one is in the books and Jalen Hurts accounted for over 500 yards of offense in a 49-31 win over the Houston Cougars. Carey, Eddie and Bob all convene just after the final to talk about what we saw and what stood out. As usual we've got your stock up and stock down report. Who stood out? And who still needs to step up? Some injury talk as well as a look at Alex Grinch's first game as defensive coordinator. How did the Sooners take the lack of turnovers in game 1. Enjoy the first of many Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcasts this season.

