The full rundown is below:

The full crew returns as the Sooners come off their big win over Texas. How does this team feel heading into West Virginia? The coast seems clear, but guarding against a letdown continues for the Sooners as well as LSU, Ohio State, Wisconsin and others. We talk about the defense moving forward. Austin Kendall being injured and not likely to play puts a bit of a damper on all the news surrounding the Mountaineers' return to Norman. But we will be expecting a big leap forward from the OU defense after their performance against Texas. Also, does Jalen Hurts need to rebound from Texas? Or are we being too harsh? The offensive line appears good to go after it appears they are all reaching healthy status following Texas.

OPEN - Austin Kendall injury puts a damper on the WVU game this weekend

0:03:15 - Jalen Hurts trolling Mike Defee after the Texas game Saturday?

0:08:15 - Is Jalen Hurts now a delight to interview? Anybody else notice the Hurts' hand situation? We're just not talking about it?

0:11:20 - OU's defense can prove they can be a dominant defense Saturday against WVU

0:13:00 - Ealy and Swenson good to go?

0:15:00 - Are all the big boys due for a letdown game soon?

0:17:00 - Homecoming in Norman and Stillwater

0:20:25 - The curse of mums, especially in Texas these days

0:26:25 - Josh's biggest surprise from the Texas game defensively

0:28:00 - The entire OL played every snap against Texas

0:31:25 - Some Pro Football Focus grades discussions

0:33:15 - Lincoln tightened up the roster against Texas. Should he?

0:36:55 - Is Kenneth Murray a legitimate Butkus Award candidate

0:44:00 - OU beat Texas in spite of their offense for the first time?

0:47:25 - Does Texas come out of the Red River Rivalry a better team?

0:53:35 - No Dana Holgerson makes the WVU game a bit strange too

0:56:30 - Is LSU getting a bigger jump out of beating Texas than OU?

1:00:10 - The golden age of coaching in the Big 12?

1:01:15 - Is Alex Grinch going to become the hot assistant just after 1 year at OU?

1:10:45 - Perverts exist and that makes covering high school football weird sometimes

1:13:30 - Josh breaks down the weekend and recruits coming into Norman

1:17:30 - Brock Vandagriff coming in this weekend as well. An update on his injury

1:20:15 - OU defensive recruiting momentum right now

1:24:15 - Turnovers are the only thing that isn't going well for OU's defense right now

1:25:30 - Basketball has a five-star official visitor this weekend

1:32:10 - The alternate uniforms are coming back for this weekend and he doesn't know Carey's Twitter handle