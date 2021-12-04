PODCAST: Detailing a very long week searching for OU's next coach

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

No rundown in this one. But it's extensive. We start off with how the team has reacted to everything that's happened based on some conversations with Isaiah Thomas. We make our way into the coaching search and we talk about all the candidates we feel we have identified at this point and even poke the Dabo Swinney stuff and poke fun at ourselves for even bringing it to life. Brent Venables, Dan Lanning, Dave Aranda and other names along the way. Josh and Bob also have an extensive conversation about where everything stands with recruiting after the coaching search discussion and then we move into keeping the current players and trying to save the players who have already entered the transfer portal to finish things out. This one details it all as a lot of you have followed it unfold this week on the Crimson Corner.

