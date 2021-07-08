PODCAST: Don't be like Mikey. Recruiting is rolling though.

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is back together as we have a really big news week to go over. The law caught up with Mikey Henderson and Lincoln Riley had to dismiss another player involved in the Crimson Park robbery. What have we learned from the first few days of name, image, likeness? A lot. When's the next big OU deal? And the commitments have been pouring in this week and we even breakdown OU's newest commitment Jake Taylor, OL from Bishop Gorman High School. We preview some upcoming decisions in the recruiting game and it doesn't appear OU is slowing down anytime soon.

