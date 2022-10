SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Brent Venables took to the podium yesterday. Brent Venables has done his weekly coaches show as well. We took a lot out of both those appearances and dissected the state of the OU football program once again. WE DO THIS EVERY WEEK NOW IT SEEMS! The locker room is on the line this week against Kansas. Another disaster performance will probably lose this locker room. Meanwhile, Venables is going into overdrive trying to save this team and get them to dig their way out. Can the return of Dillon Gabriel start to right this ship that has gone terribly off course since the Nebraska game. And what happens to recruiting if so many visitors see a terrible performance against the Jayhawks? What are the stands going to look like? Will there be boos? If they lose their will be boos and booze. OU has to show us something. We can't keep living life like this! Josh chimes in on recruiting as well. The whole gang is here. Welcome to your weekly therapy session.

