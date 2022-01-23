PODCAST: End this game of QB musical chairs now

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We were expecting some quarterback news, but it never came, so the pod is late in the week. We make up for it with all the latest on OU's final recruiting weekend of official visits and by trying to make sense of what really is going on with the quarterback situation. Why hasn't Caleb Williams announced for USC? Is Jaxon Dart all about BYU all of a sudden? And what happens if Dart doesn't come to Norman? We also find out some fascinating information about USC's Twitter following and discuss TBOW being bullied off social media. Josh gets really excited when he finds out Carey is considering getting a dog. Bob finally gets to talk hoops and Porter Moser this week after we didn't give him any basketball airtime last week.

