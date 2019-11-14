SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

To say it's tough being an OU football fan over the past few weeks is an understatement. What are we even mad at right now? Fan's leaving early? Lincoln Riley's playcalling? Jalen Hurts' turnovers? Florida State wanting Bob Stoops? The playoff committee? I think the thing that's bringing everyone together is our feeling that maybe OU doesn't deserve to be in the playoffs right now. Can they turn things around at Baylor? Does this team have a complete game in them? If they do, will it be enough? I changed my mind. The one thing that is bringing OU fans together right now is that we all have so many questions about this program and this season right now. Where to start? Where to begin? Start with the MidFirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast. The whole gang is here to walk you through it.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown provided by Eddie follows: