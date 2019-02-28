The full rundown follows below:

This week on the Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 podcast it's the NFL Combine and the Kyler Murray show/no-show, how tall is he? sweepstakes. We talk about the craziness surrounding Murray. Is it possible he's not going to workout because he already has assurances from a team? We talk about other Sooners in the combine as well as future NFL stars currently on the roster. Some spring football talk is sprinkled in along with Josh's impressions from the Houston Rivals Camp as well as the latest in recruiting. The Sooners got a new commitment last week and Josh thinks he could redefine the h-back position at OU.

OPEN - We've been doing podcasts every week for six months now thanks to our sponsors

0:04:50 - SoonerScoop's pronunciation guide for the universe

0:09:00 - Kyler Murray was finally measured today and the world lost its mind

0:16:50 - Kyler reportedly won't workout at the combine

0:20:00 - What does Kyler have to lose by working out?

0:22:30 - Could Arizona have given Kyler some assurances?

0:25:30 - How will Kyler do in the interview process?

0:30:00 - Some OU defense talk out of nowhere

0:31:10 - Rodney Anderson at the combine

0:34:50 - What OU offensive linemen can help himself the most at the combine?

0:40:20 - Who is the next OU defensive player to be drafted fairly high?

0:43:30 - OU's linebacker situation heading into spring

0:45:15 - Is Ronnie Perkins a potential 1st-rounder?

0:48:00 - Josh's rundown from the Houston Rivals Camp

0:52:25 - OU's junior day and get a commitment from Michael Henderson0:59:15 - Eddie has passed everyone with Twitter followers and more t-shirts talk

1:02:30 - Where did George Whitfield go? The QB gurus that will prepare QBs for the draft

1:04:00 - Trainer talk

1:08:30 - Spring football media schedule is out

1:14:40 - Bill Bedenbaugh just about to tear it up in OL recruiting and spring game shaping up. Concert?