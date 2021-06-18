PODCAST: Everything ChampUBBQ
The biggest official recruiting weekend in two years is here. And so is the entire Scoop crew to breakdown what is happening with the ChampUBBQ this weekend. Our Josh McCuistion tells you the names to know and what will make this weekend a successful one. We also breakdown the recent decommitment of Jordan Hudson and talk about OU's first elite summer camp that featured a stud tight end from Sweden and a potential QB of the future. We also breakdown some of the newest offers as well as the ebbs and flows on the recruiting trail. Stick around for the introduction of Bob Przybylo's voice twin that Carey found watching guitar videos on YouTube. It's an information packed edition of the Unofficial 40.
The full rundown is below:
00:00 - Sooner BBQ Weekend is HERE
14:00 - Most interesting visitors this weekend
17:00 - Breaking point for R250 OL Jacob Sexton?
22:00 - What constitutes a successful weekend?
26:00 - What happened with Jordan Hudson?
33:00 - Who can OU make up ground on this weekend?
45:00 - *Feature* Bob P voice brother
50:00 - OU Football Camp Review
1:01:00 - Hoops tidbits
1:08:00 - Gabe Dindy unofficial visit to Norman
1:13:00 - 2023 No.1 DT Leebeus Overton
1:18:00 - Isaiah Thomas situation