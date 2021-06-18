PODCAST: Everything ChampUBBQ

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The biggest official recruiting weekend in two years is here. And so is the entire Scoop crew to breakdown what is happening with the ChampUBBQ this weekend. Our Josh McCuistion tells you the names to know and what will make this weekend a successful one. We also breakdown the recent decommitment of Jordan Hudson and talk about OU's first elite summer camp that featured a stud tight end from Sweden and a potential QB of the future. We also breakdown some of the newest offers as well as the ebbs and flows on the recruiting trail. Stick around for the introduction of Bob Przybylo's voice twin that Carey found watching guitar videos on YouTube. It's an information packed edition of the Unofficial 40.

DOWLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown is below: