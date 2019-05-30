SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

After a week off the gang is back together to talk about all the travel last week during Josh's Oklahoma Preps spring tour (6:20). We break down the best of the best in Oklahoma as well as the latest in recruiting (17:25). Is Andrew Raym the best offensive lineman to ever come out of Oklahoma? (21:47)We explain why there are so many eyeball emojis that are unaccounted for right now (40:10). Bob is peacocking around the joint (12:06) as an expectant father. Of course we touched on the hiring of Art Briles (31:25) and Josh is ready to teach his daughters about Led Zeppelin. We hit on the Bru McCoy situation at Texas and how insane that is becoming (50:10) and Josh has a a solid troll suggestion for the OU coaches on social media. Also, is Zach Evans trolling OU fans? (53:44). We talk about our media availability last week with Lincoln Riley (1:00:35 & 1:19:50). Media orgasms and fatherly doo-doo (1:02:53). Bob breaks down how Riley has built momentum on the offensive side in recruiting and how that can be a blueprint for the defense (1:21:40)

