Sooners fans got a chance to see an extended look at freshman five-star Jackson Arnold at today's Red & White scrimmage. How did the guys see things? Dillon Gabriel ran with the first team offense all day and had his moments after a slow start. In the end, the defense was the most impressive part of today's scrimmage. The transfer portal appears to have been kind to Brent Venables on defense. We break down everything we saw. The running game? Broken down. The receivers? Broken down? The defensive line? You get it. We broke it down. Eddie had a cringy moment near the end of the scrimmage and Carey attacks George over his watch. Welcome back Eskridge Lexus Postgame. Even if just for one brief podcast.

