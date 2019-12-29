SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's here. It's the postmortem on OU's season. It was an ugly loss. The guys have plenty of things to say about plenty of people. Eddie finally gives out his true feelings on Jalen Hurts. We're still baffled at Bookie's decision to get himself ejected. We love Justin Broiles but he's got to go. It's our state of the program address, it's figuring out who's left? It's breaking down the quarterback position moving forward. It's our advice to all of you, to Alex Grinch, to players getting it done and not getting it done. We just let our opinions fly in this one so get your take bowls ready to be filled. It's the final podcast of 2019. It's the Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast. One last time.



