PODCAST: Football is over and it's time to move into 2020
The national championship is over. Josh is saddened by Trevor Lawrence's performance but everyone is happy Joe Brady is moving on to the NFL. We also dive deep into our survey we released this week and go into some of the finer details behind why we ranked what we ranked. Carey steps up on his soapbox about compliance even in the face of LSU seemingly getting away with anything it wants. OU gets a huge, literally, commitment from Kobie McKinzie and Josh talks about the junior day coming up for the Sooners. Also, what's the buzz heading to the final signing period? Maybe a slight review of Don't F**k With Cats in this pod as well. Also, thank you world for striking down the OU parking barnacle.
The rundown follows below:
0:00 - Welcome. We bid goodbye to the CFB season
8:10 - The commitment of 2022 Lubbock Cooper OLB Kobie McKenzie
22:00 - Review/explain the SoonerScoop Survey
38:00 - More review of the Scoop Survey
52:00 - Joe Brady leaving LSU
1:01:00 - Big 12 heading into 2020
1:18:00 - Dead period coming to an end; Junior Day ahead