SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The national championship is over. Josh is saddened by Trevor Lawrence's performance but everyone is happy Joe Brady is moving on to the NFL. We also dive deep into our survey we released this week and go into some of the finer details behind why we ranked what we ranked. Carey steps up on his soapbox about compliance even in the face of LSU seemingly getting away with anything it wants. OU gets a huge, literally, commitment from Kobie McKinzie and Josh talks about the junior day coming up for the Sooners. Also, what's the buzz heading to the final signing period? Maybe a slight review of Don't F**k With Cats in this pod as well. Also, thank you world for striking down the OU parking barnacle.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The rundown follows below: