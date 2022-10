SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

This will not be a podcast for the faint of heart. It's a fully raw episode with no bleeps. So you might have to headphones the kids if you are driving. Carey, Josh, Eddie and Bob are all here for this one as we break down the OU football team in its current state and search for answers of our own. Who on this team wants to play football? Understands what playing football is? Who should not be playing? Who should be playing? Whose fault is it that the team is playing this way? Can it be fixed. And holy crap, Texas is next. OU heads to the Red River Rivalry with their underwear showing. Will Dillon Gabriel even be cleared to play? And who thought OU had a backup quarterback? And my goodness! The injuries are all over the place. Hopefully this pod serves as some therapy. And we also understand if you just don't want to listen this week. But we carry on regardless.

