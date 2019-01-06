The full rundown follows below:

About 15 minutes into the Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 Bruce Feldman 's report leaked out that Alex Grinch was set to be hired as Lincoln Riley 's new defensive coordinator. So the pod turned into an emergency podcast quickly. We talk about the hiring of Grinch and everything we know about OU's newest defensive coordinator. We also throw out some ideas for Grinch's new staff and our thoughts on who will be staying and going. It's also a huge week for recruiting news as Josh has been in Orlando and San Antonio for both All-American games. Jadon Haselwood is about to announce his college destination and Josh was around he and his potential future teammates all week. We break down what to watch for coming out of these practices and games. We also have a suggestion for Lincoln Riley to make his defensive staff a dominant one.

OPEN - We start the podcast knowing that a defensive coordinator could be announced at any moment.

0:07:00 - Carey's big idea to add to the OU defensive staff with Alex Grinch

0:12:30 - Josh's time in Orlando, Theo Wease was great.

0:15:30 - Josh's thoughts on OU's defensive players in Orlando.

0:19:00 - Previewing the All-American Game on NBC.

0:22:00 - The crew just finds out Alex Grinch is the new defensive coordinator. The crew breaks down the hire and how we got here.

0:26:20 - Eddie is now officially fired up about the idea of bringing Tony Gibson in here too.

27:35 - Coaches who could be on the way out now.

32:00 - Grinch was Riley's first choice. Golding became a fan favorite for nothing.

0:36:10 - Is it even responsible to talk about this Kyler Murray stuff?

0:42:48 - The downfall of Facebook is ruining Twitter.

0:49:25 - Is cleaning house the way to go on defense?

0:52:50 - Lincoln Riley set the table to make sure all the recruits are happy with this move and the loss of assistants.

0:55:40 - A Bryce Youngquist tangent.

1:02:30 - Is Bobby Evans coming back? The early departures discussed.

1:08:30 - The importance of the defensive and offensive line coaches in college football now.

1:12:50 - Jadon Haselwood's announcement.