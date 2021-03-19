 Spring football arrives as OU gets set to play in the NCAA Tournament without De'Vion Harmon. Latest in recruiting too.
PODCAST: Harmon positive for COVID, Riley holds first spring presser

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

It's spring football time in Oklahoma and that means we've got lots of OU sports going on. Sherri Coale resigns after 25 years as the women's coach, Lincoln Riley talked to us about COVID protocols as well as position battles coming up this spring. He was awfully tough on his receivers and receiving coaches today. We also talk about the loss of De'Vion Harman due to a positive test for COVID as OU gets ready to take on Missouri in the NCAA Tournament. We also breakdown last weekend's Under Armour event in the Dallas area with Josh and Eddie.

The full rundown follows below:


00:00 - Hello and welcome

7:00 - Spring football roster released

15:00 - Takeaways from Lincoln Riley Zoom

32:50 - NCAA Tournament; De'Vion Harmon OUT

48:00 - Sooners Recruiting; Visits being set up?

57:00 - Under Armour Dallas wrap up

