So much to talk about this week as we dive into the history of Josh Heupel at OU now that he has been hired as the head coach at Tennessee. What's with Heupel's feelings toward OU? What ultimately led to Bob Stoops letting him go? How will he do recruiting at a powerhouse program in the SEC? We share lots of Heupel stories. Speaking of Tennessee, the Volunteers have been very good to the Sooners in the transfer portal. How ironic for Heupel. We talk about the latest news coming from the portal. We also talked about Joe Jon Finley and how he's hit the ground running at OU in regards to recruiting. We also go over the recent Texas fiasco with Mike Stoops. The gang is all here!

