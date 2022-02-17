PODCAST: Hoops gets loose on the pod as we wait for spring and Pro Day

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Welp, Josh opened the door for the U40 basketball pod and we start the pod with wall-to-wall hoops talk as the Sooners are fighting to stay in the NCAA Tournament field with five games remaining in the regular season. Tanner Groves? Who are you? We're seeing some life where we haven't seen it, but the expected standouts aren't always giving Porter Moser what he needs. We transition into some football talk as it seems the national media isn't buying in to the Brent Venables era at OU. We try and figure out why that is. We're still awaiting official word on Pro Day and spring football, but there is not doubt NFL teams are interested in players coming out of Norman. Can Perrion Winfrey continue to climb up draft boards? And we hit a little bit of recruiting news even without Josh.

