SoonerScoop - PODCAST: Hoops, Pro Days, recruiting and feeling normal again

PODCAST: Hoops, Pro Days, recruiting and feeling normal again
It's that time of the year where sports are in full swing. OU gets set to hold their Pro Day, OU hoops is getting ready for March Madness, and football camps are starting to happen. We talk about it all with the entire gang, Carey, Josh, Eddie and Bob. I think Pearl joins in at some point as well. NFL Draft buzz, expectations for tomorrow, the latest with recruiting, and looking forward to things getting back to normal. It's another edition of the Unofficial 40.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome
9:00 - Under Armour Camp coming up Sunday; Rivals Camp coming this spring/summer
18:30 - HOOPS talk -- Big 12 Tournament
33:00 - Pro Day in Norman (Friday, March 11)
56:00 - Sooners Recruiting