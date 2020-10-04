SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

AMES, Iowa - Carey is in Ames where the Sooners took on the Cyclones and it once again did not go in OU's favor. We expected a rebound after Kansas State. But it seemed like much of the same in Ames. The offense wasn't resilient, the defense was bland and uninspiring. Even the special teams had a massive gaffe during the game at a critical moment. Carey, Eddie and Bob all join up to talk about the game and the repercussions mean for OU. How bad could this all get? Has the OU program become #soft? Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State are still on the schedule. There aren't a lot of guaranteed wins left for this Sooners team. Spencer Rattler was fine, the defensive line was good, but everyone else, get ready for a tongue lashing. We're headed for something really interesting with OU and 2020. We just don't know how interesting yet.

