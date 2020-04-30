SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

FAIR WARNING: This is a completely uncensored version of the Unofficial 40 podcast because we would like to commemorate the first f-bomb ever dropped by our Bob Przybylo in this pod. You heard that correct. When the Detroit Pistons came up for discussion, Bob couldn't help himself. We talk a lot in this episode about name, image and likeness of student-athletes and how this is going to work. What are our reservations? It's not us feeling bad for the schools. We also talk about the results of the NFL draft and the latest in recruiting as well as the recent news of Jadon Haselwood's torn ACL. Also, Eddie is using his crockpot and Carey is having a bidet delivered tomorrow. Sheltering in place has gotten weird. Also Josh is raising a criminal.

