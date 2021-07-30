PODCAST: How should OU enter the SEC? Liked or Hated?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is back together to finally talk all things SEC. Is OU expected to bend the knee to everyone in the SEC? And if they do pull of a national championship this year, can they just go in telling everybody to kiss their rings and they aren't bending to shit? Or should everyone just be nice? They already have crazy A&M and arrogant Texas to deal with. OU can just be the favorite new child if they just play it cool. Or play it crazy. We don't care. OU's recruiting weekend is expanding but it's not a BBQ or anything too crazy. Josh and Bob finally get to weigh in on OU's move to the SEC and we talk about the latest in recruiting and how much it will help OU being in the SEC. Bob and Eddie attended the coaches luncheon and have the latest from there and we talk about the future of the Big 12 as well.

The full rundown follows below: