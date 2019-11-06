SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

What an interesting last few days it's been around the Scoop offices. Eddie trolls the Internet without actually doing it himself. We talk about the crazy out of context battle for the press conference future of Jalen Hurts and media at large. We also talk about how Bob Stoops somehow almost became the next head coach at Florida State but actually never did. Plenty of fired up participants in today's podcast. The first College Football Playoff rankings have been released. We talk about the path for the Sooners if they want to make it back to the CFB Playoffs. Also, huge basketball recruiting news is ready to come down next week and Josh McCuistion previews the upcoming weekend from a recruiting perspective. Oh yeah, OU is still trying to win a football game Saturday night.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown as provided by Eddie follows below: