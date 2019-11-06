PODCAST: Hurts and Stoops make an interesting 48 hours
What an interesting last few days it's been around the Scoop offices. Eddie trolls the Internet without actually doing it himself. We talk about the crazy out of context battle for the press conference future of Jalen Hurts and media at large. We also talk about how Bob Stoops somehow almost became the next head coach at Florida State but actually never did. Plenty of fired up participants in today's podcast. The first College Football Playoff rankings have been released. We talk about the path for the Sooners if they want to make it back to the CFB Playoffs. Also, huge basketball recruiting news is ready to come down next week and Josh McCuistion previews the upcoming weekend from a recruiting perspective. Oh yeah, OU is still trying to win a football game Saturday night.
The full rundown as provided by Eddie follows below:
00:00 - Opening Statement(s)
02:00 - Eddie is an idiot again
07:25 - Moving on from Kansas State
28:00 - Sooners No.9 in initial CFB Playoff Rankings
40:00 - Big 12 talk
45:00 - Bob Stoops/Florida State
1:09 - Hoops Recruiting Talk/5-star Bryce Thompson
1:22 - OU plays Iowa State this week