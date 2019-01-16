The rundown follows below:

It's been a non-stop news cycle since we ended last week's pod. Jalen Hurts actually announces his decision to enroll at Oklahoma as we were finishing the pod so we came back and did an extra 30+ minutes just on what this means for OU. Alex Grinch has completed his staff. We breakdown the sweeping changes to come, Roy Manning, Brian Odom and how this could affect the current roster. We also hit up all the recruiting news from last week and talk about the makeup of 2019 as it all happens right before our eyes. A loaded podcast with lots of discussion about what's happening inside the program right now. A must listen as always!

OPEN - Alex Grinch fills out his staff. Thoughts on Roy Manning and Brian Odom

0:07:40 - What is going on with all these inside stories about power struggles? Shutup. Lincoln is gonna let Grinch run the show

0:12:10 - Listener complained about Eddie on last week's podcast

0:14:30 - Roy Manning as a recruiter out on the west coast

0:16:10 - What does OU gain in recruiting and what do they have to replace with this staff?

0:22:00 - How do these hires affect the players on this team and the secondary in general?

0:32:30 - The politicizing of the Clemson visit to the White House. The Simple Jacks.

0:36:00 - Ruffin McNeill staying on staff

0:42:15 - The LBs and Brian Odom

0:45:30 - The leadup to Jalen Hurts' decision

0:48:10 - Tate Martell to Miami

0:53:10 - Oklahoma is blocking Austin Kendall's transfer to certain schools

1:00:00 - Josh and Bob's weekend recruiting report

1:09:30 - Back to Austin Kendall developments in his transfer1:24:00 - The Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma emergency podcast begins

1:27:00 - The leadership that Jalen Hurts can bring to the OU program

1:32:00 - What Lincoln has to come up offensively to adapt to Hurts

1:36:45 - No more Austin Kendall, the backup situation behind Hurts

1:41:00 - How well will Hurts throw the ball in this offense?

1:45:00 - Everything just keeps going OU's way

1:47:00 - Baker and Kyler, two crazy stories. Now Hurts follows

1:53:15 - Will this be the most anticipated spring football camp ever?