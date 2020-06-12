SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

On this edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast we recap our media call with Oklahoma Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. It looks like fans will be in the stands this season. But what will that look like? We talk about Joe C's search for answers as well as the players getting set to return to campus. July 4th could also be a huge recruiting weekend for the Sooners if 5-star QB Caleb Williams joins him. And who else might join in? We also talk about the mystery of Isaiah Coe's commitment and what's really going on there. We don't have him listed as a commitment on Rivals.com. Why? Also, Eddie wants you to know he's the first podcaster in the state to do a show with the coronavirus. Carey worries about karma coming for Eddie. All that and more on a brand new edition of the Unofficial 40.

