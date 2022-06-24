PODCAST: Is Eddie covering a national title run in Omaha?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's another split personality podcast as Carey and Eddie met up after OU defeated Texas A&M 5-1 to advance to the national championship series at the Men's College World Series. We breakdown the day from OU pitcher David Sandlin and hand out praise to offensive hero Jimmy Crooks. We also talk about what lies ahead and we recorded in the middle of the Arkansas/Ole Miss game 1. We preview the pitching lineup for the Sooners the rest of the way as well. Josh then joins Carey later on for some advice to prospective interns and how to not kill a job opportunity before it starts. We also talk to Josh about recruits and NIL. How much more is it coming up in conversations? Finally Josh breaks down a new offer and the latest going on with recruiting, including some possible good news on the horizon.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | Soundcloud