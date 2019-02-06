The full rundown follows below:

The Choctaw Casino & Report Unofficial 40 takes aim at National Signing Day, which actually already happened, but is happening again. The Sooners sign just one player on the final day but could still land another in the days to follow? We talk about that, as well as look back at the entire class and who could make instant impacts out of this class.

OPEN: We award Eddie with his speeding ticket notice from our trip to Iowa State

0:06:00 - Carey is ready to start a truther movement surrounding Babe Ruth

0:09:00 - No more tangents, OU signs one and loses one

0:12:20 - Carey is a little triggered by some signing day articles

0:17:00 - A strange Barry J. Sanders factoid0:22:30 - Did Danielson Ike kill OU's chances for Enokk Vimahi?

0:28:10 - Brandon Pierce still a possibility for OU?

0:30:27 - Jaylon Robinson transfer

0:32:10 - Ike gives Sooners some room for a transfer now?

0:36:00 - How is signing day playing out in year two?

0:41:10 - Nebraska is doing well in recruiting with Scott Frost and an extended Josh Heupel discussion

0:46:50 - Spring football is next and Lincoln Riley does not hold a signing day press conference

0:48:00 - The rules of complaining as administered by Carey

0:54:00 - We explain the FanFutureForecast for you guys

0:57:25 - We find out that Josh's wife likes the baked fish from Furrs. This week on how to round up the old people

1:00:34 - You cannot get unbanned by contacting Yahoo!

1:03:50 - Our top impact players on offense and defense for this class

1:14:00 - Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb are cooking something up in the lab right now

1:21:00 - Still seems strange to see Texas coming into Oklahoma and offering so many guys

1:22:40 - 2020 WR Davon Graham commits to OU1:30:20 - What's going on with the mentality of the hoops team and does Kruger have issues reaching these guys?

1:39:10 - Josh and Carey talk about the history of signing days for them