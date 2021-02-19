SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is surviving the snowstorm and we've all made it to this week's pod after freezing temps and power outages. It's a great time to talk about OU hoops if the Sooners could just find someone to play. We go heavy on recruiting in this edition as Josh has released his new Sooner State rankings. And Lincoln is just using the eyeball emoji for all kinds of crap now. Is nothing sacred? And the dead period has been extended even further. What the hell NCAA?

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: