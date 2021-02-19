PODCAST: Is the eyeball emoji as we know it dead? Let OU play hoops!
The gang is surviving the snowstorm and we've all made it to this week's pod after freezing temps and power outages. It's a great time to talk about OU hoops if the Sooners could just find someone to play. We go heavy on recruiting in this edition as Josh has released his new Sooner State rankings. And Lincoln is just using the eyeball emoji for all kinds of crap now. Is nothing sacred? And the dead period has been extended even further. What the hell NCAA?
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Scoop crew on surviving the winter storm
15:00 - Hoops in a lull with postponements
23:00 - Jumping into the recruiting world; are the EYEBALLS dead?
34:00 - Recruiting dead period inexplicably extended to May 31
51:08 - Anything stick out from new offers
1:00:03 - 2022 Sooner State Rankings breakdown
1:14:00 - NFL Draft; Ronnie Perkins moving into RD 1?