The boys are fresh off the trip to Stillwater where the Sooners put together their most complete performance of the season in a 34-16 victory over the Cowboys. We didn't have to drive very far this week in the Eskridge Lexus to see some of the best football we've seen all season long. Kennedy Brooks stole the spotlight from Chuba Hubbard and then the defense bashed him over the head with it. The Sooners were just dominating in the second half of play once again. Parnell Motley was an absolute star on the defensive side of the ball as he wreaked havoc on the OSU offense. Carey, Eddie and Bob are here to break it all down as the Sooners now move on to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington next weekend.

