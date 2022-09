SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

Just four dudes sitting around talking about the start of the college football season... IT'S GAME WEEK IN OKLAHOMA! Sorry OU, not trying to get another cease and desist. We talk about the roster, how we could see things playing out at several positions, and the release of the first depth chart of the season. Most of the guys have been out at practices talking to players this week and we give our impressions of what we saw and heard. Josh has been on a massive recruiting tear across the state of Texas and he updates us on all his road trips, including the crazy story behind the commitment of Anthony Evans.

