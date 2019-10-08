SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The road crew took more time than usual to get back from Lawrence, Kansas. But the Eskridge Lexus Postgame pod is finally here. It's really more of a preview of Texas since we recorded right after Lincoln Riley's Monday press conference. Plenty of clips from Riley as we wade through all the news not fit for print and just give you the highlights. Offensive line health, penalty problems, the massive momentum swings in the Red River Rivalry. We're also talking the rise of Rhamondre Stevenson and we still have your stock up and stock down report from KU. We don't harp too much on KU, but focus on what we learned from that 45-20 victory as it relates to the upcoming battle with Texas.

