The biggest game of the year has arrived as the Sooners head to Arlington to take on the Texas Longhorns for a second time this year. On this week's Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 we dive right into the horns down controversy, the matchups we're looking forward to in Arlington, the Coop Ale Works Players to Watch as well as the recruiting that takes center stage immediately after this game. Oh yeah, Lincoln Riley has to hire a defensive coordinator too. But first it's the rematch at Cowboys Stadium. Are the Sooner even better on offense? Can the defense gain some momentum from the game-changing plays they made a week ago?

OPEN - Eddie and Carey are both equally triggered about the Horns down penalties that have been threatened upon the Sooners

0:03:30 - Kyler Murray vs. Sam Ehlinger and the madness of this rivalry right now

0:08:30 - Alternate ideas for the Horns down celebration

0:13:55 - Lincoln Riley cut off most media this week but Kyler Murray still does what he wants0:17:00 - How will Kyler approach and react to this game?

0:21:00 - Texas is not a great run team even with a dual threat QB

0:23:50 - Injuries for Saturday

0:29:00 - Ehlinger's bum shoulder

0:33:00 - OU got dominated physically in the first matchup

0:34:15 - The Coop Ale Works Players to Watch for Texas

0:42:00 - Lincoln Riley should make Curtis Bolton a captain for the Big 12 title game

0:44:20 - Eddie had a meeting of the minds with Patty Gasso yesterday

0:46:25 - The ticket situation at the Big 12 Championship was not ideal

0:52:10 - Texas changed everything about this season and opened our eyes to who OU was0:55:00 - Breaking news coming out about horns down situation

0:57:20 - Could Caleb Kelly be the best fit for this game at OLB?

0:58:00 - The Kennedy Brooks factor this time around

1:04:00 - Some weird stuff could happen with an OU loss

1:06:45 - Where is Kilff Kingsbury going to end up?

1:10:00 - Eddie can't leave his Venmo open anymore. He's too big now.

1:12:35 - The Arjei Henderson decommitment

1:15:20 - Josh has a name to watch in recruiting

1:16:00 - The defensive coordinator talk will heat up after this weekend

1:19:40 - What a mess the Pete Golding situation could end up being if OU makes the playoff