The College Football Playoff committee met and deliberated for hours and could only come up with Utah's strength of Friday night losses to third string quarterbacks from USC. So yep, the Sooners didn't pass the Utes in the next-to-last rankings. But, OU still has to beat Baylor to have any chance in this thing, regardless of what happens Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship. We get our angst out on the committee and we even give an apology to Heather Dinich for also trying to get Rob Mullens to actually say why Utah is ranked ahead of OU on the teleconference. Will Parnell Motley's Bedlam performance inspire others to take over as one-man wrecking crews against Baylor Saturday morning? How will the first matchup affect the second matchup? We'll hear from Alex Grinch on that as well as some fine conversational overcussing from Ronnie Perkins from Monday night. We also dialed into the recruiting game and hit up Josh for the latest on recruiting as national signing day is coming up Dec. 18. It's the Unofficial 40 brought to you by MidFirst Bank.

The rundown follows below: