The full rundown follows below:

So many things came out of OU's 49-31 season opening win over Houston Sunday. Jalen Hurts made all the headlines, but it's what Kenneth Murray could represent that makes this Sooner team truly dangerous. Hear from Alex Grinch and Kenneth Murray on his season opening performance and why the guys think it was so crucial. We also talk plenty about Jalen Hurts and the OU offense. We breakdown the performances of the freshmen and why Jadon Haselwood made the quickest impact. We also talk about the three eyeball emojis that came out this week from Lincoln Riley, what we know and what to expect moving forward in recruiting. It's a full crew for another edition of The Unofficial 40 podcast.

OPEN - Josh already paid off his bet and gave himself a buzz cut

0:05:30 - OU still doesn't care about getting the starting lineups right before games

0:10:35 - Josh gives his breakdown of OU's opener after we let him sleep during the postgame pod

0:16:00 - Kenneth Murray's explosiveness that was shown Sunday

0:18:00 - The difficulty Murray has had in becoming a better player while being asked to lead last season

0:25:35 - Is Murray ready to become the superstar this defense needs? Could special spatting help?

0:29:00 - What is an acceptable level of red on a uniform? Uniform talk

0:35:55 - On to the offensive side of the ball. Time for an injury update first

0:41:30 - Jalen Hurts becomes a national hero after Houston

0:47:10 - How Jalen Hurts handles all this hype? He does this

0:49:30 - Jalen Hurts' father and the awkward in-game interview

0:54:35 - Quarterbacks with iconic status over the years. Carey actually pisses Bob off for the first time on the pod

0:58:15 - College football drops off a cliff this weekend in state after such a nice opening weekend

1:02:40 - Carey advocates for contraction in college football

1:07:10 - Big weekend for Tanner Mordecai? Young players starting to emerge

1:15:14 - Kennedy Brooks needs some work this weekend. Trey Sermon looked good too

1:18:50 - Three eyeball emojis, one has been revealed. Josh updates on the latest

1:22:00 - Commitment reveal videos and lack of success on the field. Is there a correlation?

1:26:20 - Bob has been doing QB research the entire show to try and prove he wasn't wrong

1:27:40 - More dirt from Josh on the recruiting weekend. Did the defense impress recruits?

1:33:40 - OU welcoming in an elite recruit for the South Dakota game

1:36:25 - Upcoming scouting trips for recruiting