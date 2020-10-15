SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The entire gang is back together to breakdown the crazy win over Texas. What did we see that OU can build on heading into the rest of the season? Is OU still the most talented team in the Big 12? Alex Grinch has a defensive line, but he's starting to find young playmakers in the secondary as well. And can anyone keep David Ugwoegbu from taking over a starting spot on defense? We also hit up recruiting as COVID cancellations are taking a toll on our scouting trips. Some Big 12 talk and plenty of opinions of Lincoln Riley's benching of Spencer Rattler as well. Bob jumps in with some hoops talk as well.

