PODCAST: Key growth showing as OU heads into bye week
The entire gang is back together to breakdown the crazy win over Texas. What did we see that OU can build on heading into the rest of the season? Is OU still the most talented team in the Big 12? Alex Grinch has a defensive line, but he's starting to find young playmakers in the secondary as well. And can anyone keep David Ugwoegbu from taking over a starting spot on defense? We also hit up recruiting as COVID cancellations are taking a toll on our scouting trips. Some Big 12 talk and plenty of opinions of Lincoln Riley's benching of Spencer Rattler as well. Bob jumps in with some hoops talk as well.
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 - Hello and welcome back. OU/Texas recap.
16:00 - Talking Spencer Rattler's day at the Cotton Bowl
29:00 - OU secondary; Youth takeover coming?
36:50 - David Ugwoegbu/Nik Bonitto
40:00 - Recruiting ... OU/Texas do anything for recruits? Billy Bowman,D'Tavious Sanders, Bryce Foster
53:12 - Back to Team Stuff ... Second half of the season is upon us. Theo Wease is alive.
59:00 - Where we'll be headed this weekend
1:04:00 - Hoops practice begins today
1:10:00 - Chris Murray eligible
1:13:00 - 2022 WR commit Luther Burden