PODCAST: KState a launching pad or a crash landing?

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

After we've all rewatched the game against West Virginia this week, Josh, Eddie and Carey gather up their thoughts once more on the week that was and what the Sooners face heading to Manhattan, Kan., to face the Kansas State Wildcats. How bad is the offensive line? Josh kind of murdered them in his postgame grades. Carey and Eddie are headed to Manhattan while Josh is out to California to take on another Los Alamedos game as well as a trip to Denver to see Gavin Sawchuck. We also have some major SoonerScoop announcements. It's another edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.com

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: