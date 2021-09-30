 Oklahoma, Sooners, OU, football, podcast, sports, Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley, offensive line, offense, recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 18:46:26 -0500') }} football

PODCAST: KState a launching pad or a crash landing?

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

After we've all rewatched the game against West Virginia this week, Josh, Eddie and Carey gather up their thoughts once more on the week that was and what the Sooners face heading to Manhattan, Kan., to face the Kansas State Wildcats. How bad is the offensive line? Josh kind of murdered them in his postgame grades. Carey and Eddie are headed to Manhattan while Josh is out to California to take on another Los Alamedos game as well as a trip to Denver to see Gavin Sawchuck. We also have some major SoonerScoop announcements. It's another edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.com

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - Welcome back. Sooners headed to Manhattan.

11:00 - Josh M recaps OU-WestV

32:00 - Defense has taken steps each week

50:00 - Josh headed to Cali (New #CaliTrio) + Gavin Sawchuck in Denver

58:00 - Big Announcement for SoonerScoop.com!

1:15:00 - Team wrap-up; Put up or shut up next few weeks

