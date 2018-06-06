The rundown follows below:

The summer camp circuit is in full swing as most of the gang was out at OU's final on-campus camp session Tuesday night. Lots of new faces have shown up in Norman. We also hash through the Kyler Murray baseball/football decision and what he means to baseball as a sport. We talk about the latest recruiting news and camp nuggets as some new offers have gone out and a commitment has come in since our last podcast. The news of Michael Thompson's ACL injury came in during the podcast so we spend plenty of time talking about the ramifications of that news. We also learn some seriously surprising news about UCLA recruiting that blows everyone away. Lot's of off-topic talk to enjoy in this one as well. How many tattoos does Josh actually have?

OPEN - OU's camps have ended and we saw Tramonda Moore arrive at OU last night.

0:04:40 - Satellite camps get underway. What coaches can and can't participate? Josh has Houston satellite covered

0:08:00 - Breaking down OU's on-campus summer camps

0:13:28 - The madness of Kyler Murray being drafted No. 9 and the meltdown that happened on Twitter.

0:17:10 - Will there be in hangups in Kyler Murray's signing with Oakland?

0:20:18 - The ins and outs of Murray's situation being a MLB guy playing college football

0:26:20 - Kyler Murray is the new baseball sensation on Major League Network

0:27:40 - Carey's million dollar idea for Joe Castiglione

0:29:50 - Austin Kendall's role in all of this and OU at QB after Murray

0:36:00 - Lincoln Riley talks about the early kickoffs and we discover something amazing about UCLA football

0:42:45 - OU's only chance for a marquee recruiting weekend at night will be Oklahoma State.

0:46:44 - Carey can't find UCLA in the national team rankings on Rivals

0:58:20 - Dru Samia has a new tattoo and Josh admits to having more tattoos than we know about.

1:07:00 - Back on track and we talk about the new faces on campus and news on those who haven't shown yet

1:13:30 - Leftover nuggets from OU's camps

1:17:00 - Breaking down the Marcus Alexander commitment

1:23:40 - The Lincoln Riley eyeball chart update

1:33:19 - The baseball season is over and the draft has been scooping up plenty of OU baseball players

1:38:08 - Carey sticks up for Bob Przybylo's coverage of women's athletics in this state

1:40:10 - Michael Thompson torn ACL news breaks right in the middle of the podcast. What does it mean moving forward for DL depth?

1:52:25 - No #Nattys4Patty this year