n an especially NSFW version of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast Carey and Eddie discuss the Sooners 38-35 loss to Kansas State Saturday afternoon. It's not the drunken podcast, but it's the bleep free podcast for those looking to get their full frustrations out with us. Spencer Rattler played like a 5-star for a while, but when prosperity turned to adversity, he wasn't ready. But it was the OU defense that was the real star of Saturday's shitshow. What happened Alex Grinch? And what does Lincoln Riley really need to fix when he looks in the mirror? He can start with penalties and the discipline of this football team. It's never a great time for a loss, but this is truly one of the most shocking losses in the post-Stoops era of OU football. The Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast is back!

