The full rundown follows below:

Kyler Murray and Lincoln Riley arrived back in Norman after a whirlwind week and a half of awards circuits and recruiting trips. So the gang got together and broke down everything we've learned since watching Kyler Murray win the Heisman Trophy. Josh and Bob weigh in on the recruiting trips the coaches have been taking and the latest developments there. We talk Lincoln Riley and his next defensive coordinator of course and even talk a little bit about Alabama, Ben Powers and Bill Bedenbaugh.

OPEN - Some insight into how we watch football games in person

0:06:00 - Kyler Murray wins the Heisman. Is it the best season in OU history?

0:11:08 - Eddie butchers someone's name. A pod staple.

0:15:50 - Has Baker's season made it more likely that Kyler will play in the NFL?

0:20:20 - The College Football Playoff committee is all about brand names

0:27:05 - Time to podcast shame Josh for one of his many quirks

0:30:25 - Our love for Ben Powers

0:32:00 - Quinnan Williams, OU's offensive line and Bill Bedenbaugh

0:33:40 - Who is OU's better running back against Alabama? Sermon or Brooks? And a nickname given to Brooks

0:37:55 - Lincoln Riley and the assistants hit the recruiting trail

0:40:45 - Defensive recruit reactions to OU not having a permanent DC

0:44:25 - Josh and Bob's recruiting highlights with coaches hitting the road

0:46:50 - Weekend visits from Josh

0:55:06 - Lincoln Riley takeaways from his press conference yesterday. Marquise Brown and other injuries.

0:56:40 - Riley eyeing Saban's coaching tree system?

1:00:30 - Lincoln doesn't appear to be hiring a DC until after the bowl game. Golding and Grinch talk.

1:09:45 - A little more on the injury front before we sign off.

1:13:45 - Lincoln a much bigger face of recruiting now in the program.

1:16:40 - Thoughts on OU's offensive line food hangouts?