On this week's edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast we take a look back at the players standing out most on the defensive side of the ball. Is Isaiah Thomas becoming a legit NFL prospect? And how much has he been hiding some superior athletic ability? We also talk about the upcoming matchup with Texas Tech and the expectations for this OU team. We're all going to be paying attention to see if the defense can put another solid performance on tape. And what could the return of Rhamondre Stevenson mean for OU's running game and the emergence of T.J. Pledger? It might not be such an easy transition for Stevenson and the OU offense. We hit up the recruiting trail and talk about the Sooners newest commitment Tayln Shettron and what we've seen lately out on the high school circuit. And what does the recent decommitment of Caleb Johnson mean for recruiting going forward? Also, what we know on the latest with #FreeThe3 and when is it OK to start putting up your Christmas tree? All this and more on the Unofficial 40.

