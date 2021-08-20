PODCAST: Losing Burden and another OU practice watched
Welp! We've got to talk about it. The Luther Burden decommitment happened. And Josh is here to tell us why it happened and what's next. We all got to see our second practice and we're continually blown away by the young talent on defense. We also talk about what happens now moving forward in recruiting without Burden and the other losses. Also, we wonder how bad Nebraska is going to be and how can you be so bad that even cheating doesn't help?
The full rundown is below:
00:00 - Football is here BUT Luther Burden and the Sooners are no more
22:00 - Practice viewing session No.2 recap
49:50 - So where does OU go at WR in 2022?
1:04:00 - Nebraska dumb, dumb