 Josh breaks down what's happened with all of OU's receiving recruits. We also got to take in another practice this week.
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-20 11:31:32 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Losing Burden and another OU practice watched

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Welp! We've got to talk about it. The Luther Burden decommitment happened. And Josh is here to tell us why it happened and what's next. We all got to see our second practice and we're continually blown away by the young talent on defense. We also talk about what happens now moving forward in recruiting without Burden and the other losses. Also, we wonder how bad Nebraska is going to be and how can you be so bad that even cheating doesn't help?

The full rundown is below:

00:00 - Football is here BUT Luther Burden and the Sooners are no more

22:00 - Practice viewing session No.2 recap

49:50 - So where does OU go at WR in 2022?

1:04:00 - Nebraska dumb, dumb

