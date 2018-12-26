PODCAST: Media access hits high gear WED with practice access
Media collides with the Orange Bowl as Wednesday is here and our first major media opportunities arrive. We headed out to practice to watch Marquise Brown and talked with coordinators and key players. We're also joined by friend of the pod Jason Kersey to talk about his big oral history on the 2003 Oklahoma team he just published at The Athletic. We break down what we learned from day one of media access as we anxiously await full blown Media Day at Hard Rock Stadium tomorrow morning.
The full rundown is below:
OPEN - Ass play and getting to see OU practice a little bit today. Also no Kyler Murray
0:10:09 - Two big storylines coming in - motivation for Alabama because Kyler won Heisman and Tua's health
0:12:50 - Marquise Brown's status
0:16:00 - Eddie hot takes the RB rotation
0:18:50 - Fans getting mad at players for being at the beach
0:25:00 - Kersey is a bit of a Paul Finebaum expert
0:35:00 - Kersey's piece in the Athletic on the 2003 OU team
0:45:00 - Some Pete Golding talk continues
0:48:00 - Biggest scandals during bowl prep
0:52:00 - Media Day tomorrow