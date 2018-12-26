SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Media collides with the Orange Bowl as Wednesday is here and our first major media opportunities arrive. We headed out to practice to watch Marquise Brown and talked with coordinators and key players. We're also joined by friend of the pod Jason Kersey to talk about his big oral history on the 2003 Oklahoma team he just published at The Athletic. We break down what we learned from day one of media access as we anxiously await full blown Media Day at Hard Rock Stadium tomorrow morning.

The full rundown is below: