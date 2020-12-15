PODCAST: National Signing Day Preview
It's a special pre-signing day edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast where Josh McCuistion and the gang breakdown everything to expect for tomorrow's national signing day for football. Josh breaks down all the names left to know and delivers the news even if it's not expected to be good. Don't go into tomorrow being surprised at where the Sooners stand with some of the biggest names left on their board. It's the good the bad and the G** DAMMIT edition of the Unofficial 40 when it comes to recruiting and national signing day. Enjoy it everybody!
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and surprise.
6:00 - Savion Byrd
16:00 - Bryce Foster
20:04 - Tristan Leigh (Announcement Jan.2)
22:52 - Overall thoughts on the class of 2021
31:18 - Camar Wheaton