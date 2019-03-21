The full rundown follows below:

OU football is on spring break which gives us a chance to catch up with OU hoops before they take on Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Josh returns from Rivals camp New Orleans and gives the updates on everything that went down. We also preview Rivals Camp Dallas coming this weekend.

0:07:00 - New Orleans Rivals Camp recap from Josh

0:20:05 - Dallas Rivals Camp Preview

0:27:40 - We hear from OU players and Lon Kruger on the NCAA Tournament coming up

0:29:05 - This is all on Christian James is it not? And should we even worry about Jamuni McNeace?

0:35:22 - Big 12 teams that can make a serious run in the NCAA

0:40:23 - Was this a successful year? What are the expectations for next year?

0:45:00 - Josh on how many OU commits will be in Dallas this weekend for Rivals camp. Does OU turn up the recruiting heat on Jase McClellan?

0:52:35 - Brayden Willis' move to h-back could be huge for the offense and running back room

