 Nebraska is coming to town and we love the memories but the players won't get all dusty about it.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-17 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Nebraska is more for the fans than the players

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's a game that longtime OU fans will love on Saturday. The loss of the Nebraska rivalry has been the worst part of conference realignment. And even though the Huskers are no longer a college football juggernaut, and although OU's players know relatively nothing about a time when the Huskers were considered a national power, this game has special meaning for the fans. And that's really what this game is about. Josh, Eddie and Carey talk about the history of OU/Nebraska, the lead up to gameday and what they expect to see from OU players to make this weekend a success. They players have to do the hard part, they have to go destroy a once proud program. Because anything less is not achieving your goal if you are OU. Josh also breaks down a big recruiting weekend and rewinds to take a look back about what you might have missed about last weekend's recruiting visits.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - Hello, Nebraska. Good to see you old friend

29:00 - Josh's thoughts on Western Carolina

40:00 - Big recruiting weekend ahead; Review of Gabe Dindy's visit

45:55 - Devon Campbell visit recap

54:46 - Visitors for this weekend vs. Nebraska

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}