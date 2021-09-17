PODCAST: Nebraska is more for the fans than the players

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's a game that longtime OU fans will love on Saturday. The loss of the Nebraska rivalry has been the worst part of conference realignment. And even though the Huskers are no longer a college football juggernaut, and although OU's players know relatively nothing about a time when the Huskers were considered a national power, this game has special meaning for the fans. And that's really what this game is about. Josh, Eddie and Carey talk about the history of OU/Nebraska, the lead up to gameday and what they expect to see from OU players to make this weekend a success. They players have to do the hard part, they have to go destroy a once proud program. Because anything less is not achieving your goal if you are OU. Josh also breaks down a big recruiting weekend and rewinds to take a look back about what you might have missed about last weekend's recruiting visits.

