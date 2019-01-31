The full rundown follows below:

The Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant is back just after the OU Board of Regents awarded Lincoln Riley a new long-term contract worth $6.5 million per year. We found out how much Alex Grinch is making as well. He's now the highest paid assistant coach in OU history. We also talk about the rest of the staff, the future with Bill Bedenbaugh and Ruffin McNeill. There's plenty of off the rails discussions from QB1 contacting us about Spencer Rattler, and a world first (we think) audio only podcast of a shoe unboxing. Josh and Bob also take us through the latest in recruiting which includes a big junior day coming up. Who will the Sooners sign Wednesday? And where are the Sooners on the recruiting trail right now.

OPEN - Setting the scene from the OU Board of Regents meeting. It was a rush to do math last night figuring out Lincoln's contract

0:08:30 - Alex Grinch gets a 3-year deal from the Sooners and Joe Castiglione talks about the hiring of Grinch0:13:20 - How quickly does Grinch have to turn around the defense to keep recruiting at a high level?

0:15:30 - Grinch's turnaround will look like what?

0:18:40 - Fox not picking up the Big 12 championship. Joe C. says a plan is in place

0:22:30 - Bill Bedenbaugh gets a big raise and Ruffin just got a 1-year deal and a very small raise

0:26:50 - Cale Gundy is going to outlast us all and Brian Odom brings those OU roots back as well

0:30:45 - Taking a moment to celebrate Dennis Simmons

0:34:35 - Everyone believes in Bedenbaugh's ability to rebuild the OL

0:36:30 - Are our evil bastard ways going to come back and bite us with the QB1 documentary with Spencer Rattler

0:41:00 - Carey still wants Big 12 Media Day to be a circus like the Superbowl Media Day

0:48:30 - Signing Day is coming. Will OU even acknowledge it?

0:49:50 - Is college football attendance in serious trouble? Even in Norman?

0:52:45 - Joe Castiglione on effect of salaries on fans and ticket prices

0:55:50 - Josh and Bob with the latest on the recruiting trail. Junior Day recap

0:59:40 - Kundarrius Taylor and his fit at OU

1:02:15 - Learning the quirks of Bob Przybylo

1:04:10 - OU's next Junior Day the real jumping off point for 2020?

1:06:10 - Could OU offer two quarterbacks in 2020?

1:11:34 - An oral history of bad boy college quarterbacks

1:15:00 - Carey's stupid idea of the day. A Paul George NASA shoe unboxing on an audio podcast. The shoes totally trigger Eddie

1:21:20 - Predictions on what happens on the final signing day