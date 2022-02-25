PODCAST: New staff seems to be more player focused

The full rundown follows below:

The crew is back together as Josh returns from vacation and we have a smorgasbord of OU news running the gamut of the culture being set by the new staff, recruiting, crazy politicians, new basketball arena talk, OU spring football expectations and even some hoops stuff including replacing the LNC. We are all over the map and sometimes that's not a bad thing. So we'll just call this the A.D.D. edition of the offseason Unofficial 40 podcast.

OPEN - Political candidate makes life awesome in Oklahoma and Josh updates from his week off.

0:25.00 - It's all about supporting the current players and is the new Schmitty upsetting former players?

0:35.00 - Can we learn what we need to know in spring football? The physical side of this team?

0:44.00 - Is it time to have intrasquad scrimmages in college football?

0.56:45 - Dead period still ongoing but a huge recruiting weekend starting to develop

1.06.00 - OU to the SEC and the timeline that makes sense right now

1:19.00 - The non-expanded playoff actually makes it fine for OU to stay in the Big 12 for now

1:26.00 - Kids and the Unofficial 40 podcast

1:28.00 - What type of restrictions do we have to place on Eddie for the new office?

1:33.00 - Wrapping up with some softball, baseball, hoops talk. Hoops. Dammit!

1:38.30 - New hoops arena location wishlist