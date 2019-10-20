SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast is back again after the Sooners took it to West Virginia 52-14 Saturday on Owen Field. Carey, Eddie and Bob are here to break it all down. Alex Grinch got his defense to avoid the Texas hangover while Jalen Hurts rebounded from his two turnovers against the Longhorns completing 16-of-17 passses for over 300 yards and 3 TDs. Is Kennedy Brooks taking over the running back position? We also breakdown the defensive performance that saw the OU defensive backs deflect pass after pass down field. But is there some worry about the penalty situation with one defender? We go stock up, stock down and hit on some of the days Big 12 results as well. It's the postgame edition you crave so enjoy it before we hit the road again next weekend for Manhattan, Kan.!

